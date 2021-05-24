Reviewing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Loews (NYSE:L)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Protective Insurance and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 2 0 0 2.00

Loews has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Protective Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Loews has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Loews’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $468.75 million 0.70 $4.46 million N/A N/A Loews $12.58 billion 1.21 -$931.00 million N/A N/A

Protective Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews.

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 7.63% 6.50% 1.36% Loews -0.29% 6.03% 1.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Loews on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids(NGLs), and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,650 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 213 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and seven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 27 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

