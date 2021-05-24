Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 20.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 674,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,335,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

