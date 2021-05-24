Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010,892 shares of company stock valued at $78,796,849. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

HES opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

