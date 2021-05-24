Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $160.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.53.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

