The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Semtech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.95 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

