American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,509,435.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $32.75 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

