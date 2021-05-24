Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

