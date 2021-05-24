Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $336,966.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $336,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ Z opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

