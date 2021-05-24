Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells $419,681.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Gregory Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00.

STXB stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

