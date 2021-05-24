Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.