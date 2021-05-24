John J. Haines Sells 6,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.