Commerce Bank Sells 346 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $127.35 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

