Commerce Bank Sells 337 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $362.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.65 and its 200 day moving average is $314.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.