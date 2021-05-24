Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CSWI stock opened at $124.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

