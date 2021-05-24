Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

