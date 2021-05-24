Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.