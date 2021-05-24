Commerce Bank Has $744,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

