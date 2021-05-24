Commerce Bank Has $703,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

VMW opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

