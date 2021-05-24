M&T Bank Corp Has $1.89 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $177.72 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

