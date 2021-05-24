Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

