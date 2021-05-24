Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

