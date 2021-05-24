Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,426 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,764 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

