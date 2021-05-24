Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.26 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

