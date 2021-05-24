Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,329 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Core-Mark worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

