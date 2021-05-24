Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $3.07 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 38.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Arconic by 104.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at $556,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $36.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

