Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,512 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 805.6% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 99,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88,619 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.