Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $121.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

