Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

