International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.