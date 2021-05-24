Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,948 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $605.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.