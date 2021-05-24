Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.15 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,664. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

