Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

RXT opened at $20.43 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

