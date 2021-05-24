Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.