US Bancorp DE Sells 3 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEB opened at $3,677.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,945.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

