Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,840 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

