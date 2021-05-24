Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,619 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,822,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,075,000 after purchasing an additional 189,936 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,891,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 940,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.