O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $544.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.14. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.69 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

