ExlService (EXLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/17/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/12/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

5/3/2021 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

