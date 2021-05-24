Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Syneos Health worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

