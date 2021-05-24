Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $81.60 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

