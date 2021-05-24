Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.