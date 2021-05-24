The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $215.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

