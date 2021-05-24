Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $792,947.60 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21.

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

Medallia stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

