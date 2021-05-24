Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

EXP opened at $144.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $469,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $8,621,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 66.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.