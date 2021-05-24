Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $19.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

