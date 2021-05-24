Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $977,500.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,410.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36.

SPT stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.