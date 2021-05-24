Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $639.22 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $311.11 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $643.05 and its 200 day moving average is $543.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.