Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $161.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.57.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

