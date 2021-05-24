United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $16.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.95 on Monday. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.