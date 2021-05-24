United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $16.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.95 on Monday. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

