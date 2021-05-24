Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $34,126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $41,808,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 over the last three months.

EAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

